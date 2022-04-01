The loss of a pregnancy can be a devastating family event. The process of grieving is no different than losing a person who’s been in your life for some time and parents often question what happened and why?

Unfortunately, with medical authorities claiming that 10 percent – 20 percent or higher of pregnancies end in miscarriage, there aren’t always answers. Miscarriage or stillbirth occurs for a myriad of reasons including abnormal fetus development, infection, hormonal irregularities, maternal age, uterine issues, and disease. While knowing what happened can give parents some closure, the psychological wounds may run deep.

To help grieving mothers or parents navigate the raw emotions experienced after the loss of a pregnancy, a local resident is forming a support group that will serve Bracken, Mason and Fleming counties. Alanna Soderna found inspiration to spearhead the effort following the loss of her own son, James Daniel at 39 weeks of pregnancy. She was devastated and needed help.

“I had to drive over an hour to find a support group. I know there are hurting people in the area who need encouragement and might need someone to talk to,” Soderna said.

She wants others suffering from the same kind of loss to know they are not alone.

The Pregnancy and Infant Support Group is having its first meeting on April 14 at the Mason County Library from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. The gatherings will continue every second Thursday of the month thereafter.

You can find more information on James Daniel’s Legacy Facebook page.