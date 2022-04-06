McRoberts Furniture Store donated a Frigidaire Chest Freezer for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Picture, left to right, Lions Glenn George and Angela Jett with owners Kevin and Donna McRoberts.

McRoberts Furniture Store donated a Frigidaire Chest Freezer for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Picture, left to right, Lions Glenn George and Angela Jett with owners Kevin and Donna McRoberts.

McRoberts Furniture Store donated a Frigidaire Chest Freezer for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Picture, left to right, Lions Glenn George and Angela Jett with owners Kevin and Donna McRoberts.