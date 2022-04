Sign of the season This Eastern redbud in full bloom can be seen on East Second Street in Maysville.

THE AMISH COOK: Gloria’s Darkest Day The door swung open, in walked my mother, kindly asking, “Gloria, did you hear that Daniel was in a logging accident? There are two squads sitting in your driveway.”

Aldridges coming to Years of Farming Darin and Brooke Aldridge are coming to Years of Farming at 150 Foster Street, Flemingsburg on Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. Mountain Music Ambassadors will open.

Mason County Career Magnet School student wins full scholarship after a big win at the state contest Now more than ever it’s important for high schoolers to plan their future careers wisely and the Mason County Career Magnet School is here to do just that.

Wayback Wednesday April 23, 1968, the Dover Post Office after the devastating tornado.

Happy birthday cake to me Depending on when you’re reading this, my 52nd birthday is/was on April 20th, which, as my dad still loves to remind me, is the same day as Adolf Hitler’s. As a child, I remember thinking that 52 was an age that might be reached by an elderly Galapagos tortoise or a giant redwood tree – certainly not a human.

These things I saw: A few random observations I never had the Easter Bunny pegged for a PR flack, but he can now add it to his CV.