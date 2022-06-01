Courthouse clean-up Cpl. Craig Thompson and inmates from the Mason County Detention Center assist Mason County maintenance personnel Dewight Ruark with the landscaping around the old courthouse.

Gatton Academy Selects Class for 2024 The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky has selected 101 Kentucky sophomores for the Class of 2024.

Growing up in a world of childhood worries The only worry I had was that Old Man Miller might be hiding out behind the shed trying to catch us running through his garden when we played “Tag” in our back yards.

THE AMISH COOK Plump sweet berries and red juice running down little chins mark a sure sign of summer around the bend. Ever since I was a little girl strawberries ranked at the top of the list for all of us. I’ll never forget my Dad’s “Mmm” as he thought of that first serving of chopped, sweetened strawberries ladled over a fresh chocolate cake. Sometimes for an extra treat, we filled our six-quart ice cream freezer and cranked homemade ice cream to go with it.

Lewisburg Homemakers meet at KYGMC The Lewisburg Homemakers club met at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center on April 5, for its monthly meeting. Millie Pitakis presented the devotional titled “I Am Grateful For My Dear Friends.”

Babz Bites: Helpful Hints & Tips The best cooking job I ever had was way over my head. I still don’t know how I convinced them to hire me.

Rabbits, bunnies, and more bunnies – Oh my! What critter ate the leaves off my pepper plants? I’m assuming it was the large rabbit I spied sitting in my garden and/or the five baby bunnies that dashed out of my flower bed. This is the first time ever that rabbits have chewed my garden plants. What are the odds? Extra pepper plants were plopped into the soil to make salsa at the end of the season. Urgh.

21st Annual Art in the Garden planned for June 4 AUGUSTA — The Augusta Art Guild’s 21st Annual Art in the Garden will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wayback Wednesday The Judds backstage at Clyde’s Expo at the Kentucky King Warehouse. Jim Barbour front and center with the Judds.