Home News Courthouse clean-up News Courthouse clean-up June 1, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Cpl. Craig Thompson and inmates from the Mason County Detention Center assist Mason County maintenance personnel Dewight Ruark with the landscaping around the old courthouse. Cpl. Craig Thompson and inmates from the Mason County Detention Center assist Mason County maintenance personnel Dewight Ruark with the landscaping around the old courthouse. View Comments Maysville broken clouds enter location 31 ° C 31.9 ° 29.7 ° 51 % 4.1kmh 75 % Wed 31 ° Thu 26 ° Fri 24 ° Sat 25 ° Sun 27 °