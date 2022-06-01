Cpl. Craig Thompson and inmates from the Mason County Detention Center assist Mason County maintenance personnel Dewight Ruark with the landscaping around the old courthouse.

Cpl. Craig Thompson and inmates from the Mason County Detention Center assist Mason County maintenance personnel Dewight Ruark with the landscaping around the old courthouse.

Cpl. Craig Thompson and inmates from the Mason County Detention Center assist Mason County maintenance personnel Dewight Ruark with the landscaping around the old courthouse.