Up, up and away Work continues on the redevelopment of the old Southern States building in downtown Maysville. Teams from Hesler Construction and Blacks Welding worked to remove the old corn grinders and bins from the structure through the roof via crane.

Kitty Corner Cats have been our companions for more than 10,000 years. Their relationship with humans began in the Fertile Crescent area of western Asia. The main reason humans and cats got together was because of rodents. As we all know, felines like to catch them and they’re pretty good at it too. Even today, we’re still employing them to hunt down those pesky vermin that spread diseases from the fleas, ticks and mites that take up residence on them. Rodents also like to eat our food stores and chew up just about anything they can sink their teeth into.

Along the (Ohio River) Way The team making the inaugural Ohio River Way trip from Portsmouth, Ohio to Louisville, made a stop in Maysville on Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with officials and tourism staff was held at Limestone Landing after the group arrived. The city was also presented with Ohio River Way signage.

Fleming County Museum Society Will Present Colonel Charles Young The Fleming County Museum Society, along with the Kentucky Chautauqua will present Colonel Charles Young Bridge Builder at the Fleming County Covered Bridge Museum, 119 East Water Street, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

Not Every Idea Is A Good Idea As much as I hate to say it, but I have fallen out of love with ”NCIS.” I stayed true when Ziva left. I even stuck around when DiNozzo bowed out. But when Abby and Gibbs said bye-bye, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Landscaping with Ornamental Grasses Ornamental grasses make excellent screen plants to hide unsightly propane tanks and air conditioners, or for privacy around patios and decks. They develop faster than shrubs. Professional designers mix a variety of grasses with perennial flowers and woody plants, sometimes massing them for showy effects. Grasses range in size from tiny pillows less than a foot tall to huge clumps over ten feet tall. They come in a range of colors from dusty blue to pink and purple.

Verne Knows Verne knows me too well.