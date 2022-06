Uncorked A large crowd was on hand Saturday evening for the Maysville Uncorked wine festival.

Beshear asks feds to issue wavier for lower-cost gas, issues baby formula state of emergency Following his actions to freeze vehicle property taxes for two years and halt a statutorily scheduled increase in the state’s per-gallon gas tax, Gov. Andy Beshear took further action last week aimed at helping Kentuckians save at the pump as well as combating baby formula price gouging.

USDA official tours frontier housing site Melissa Burkhart walked Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small through her new home, proudly showing her some of its features: walk-in closets, wood flooring, the hand-picked countertops.

Drivers license transition to be complete by end of June The transition to a new, secure system of issuing Kentucky driver licenses and state identification cards will be complete on Monday, June 27, when the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet assumes that responsibility in the last eight counties in which local circuit court clerks were in charge of issuance.

St. Xavier wins ninth baseball title St. Xavier won its fourth state title since 2014 with a 11-1 victory over Russell County on Saturday night at University of Kentucky’s Proud Park.

Trading places: transfers found a home at Kentucky John Trasher crashed full speed into the centerfield wall, causing enough concern with the Kentucky coaching and medical staffs that he exited the game as a precaution, thus ultimately ending his college baseball career. Why?

Robertson County District Court June 8, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding:

Appreciating the sun and the rain Flashes of light penetrated the slits in the blinds, illuminating the room for seconds at a time. Cracks of thunder rumbled shortly after.