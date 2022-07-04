Home News Give me a break News Give me a break July 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Maysville Projects Coordinator David Hord, along with Craig Brammer and employees of Allied Pump work to repair a water main leak last week in downtown Maysville. Maysville Projects Coordinator David Hord, along with Craig Brammer and employees of Allied Pump work to repair a water main leak last week in downtown Maysville. View Comments Maysville clear sky enter location 31 ° C 31.9 ° 29.1 ° 48 % 4.1kmh 0 % Mon 32 ° Tue 33 ° Wed 30 ° Thu 30 ° Fri 29 °