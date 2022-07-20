Kentucky 4th Congressional District candidate Matt Lehman is launching what he said is a “Democracy Caravan” throughout the district to listen to constituents and share his plans.

The candidate will be in Maysville Thursday, July 21, at 11:45 a.m., at Limestone Landing.

Lehman, a Democrat, is a Northern Kentucky native, a product of St. Joseph Elementary in Crescent Springs and Covington Catholic High School.

Lehman attended the University of Louisville and obtained his M.S. from Columbia University in New York.

Lehman will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie in the November election. Massie, a Republican, is a native of Lewis County where he currently makes his home.

The Democracy Caravan will address different topics throughout the district until election day, Nov. 8.

Lehman’s first round of press conferences will focus on economic development and community revitalization efforts in small towns throughout the district, officials with the campaign said.