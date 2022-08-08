Home News Take a chance News Take a chance August 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print This couple may be trying thier luck at one of the games along the Germantown Fair midway. Saturday was the last night for the Old Reliable. This youngster line up their lambs for the judges at the Germantown Fair. ❮ ❯ This couple may be trying thier luck at one of the games along the Germantown Fair midway. Saturday was the last night for the Old Reliable. This youngster line up their lambs for the judges at the Germantown Fair. View Comments