First trial set to begin in Pike County, Ohio murders PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — After a week-long selection process, a jury has officially been seated in the first trial in the Pike County murders case six years after eight members of the Rhoden family were killed.

Gen Z, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents NEW YORK (AP) — At 24, El Johnson has made up her mind that she won’t bear children, though she and her girlfriend haven’t ruled out adoption.

Man charged in random Detroit shootings that killed 3 A 19-year-old man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in a series of apparently random shootings over roughly two hours last weekend in Detroit that left three people dead and a fourth wounded.

Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20 CHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York, drawing applause and tears Wednesday from victims’ relatives who packed the court.

Japan PM apologizes for party’s church links, will cut ties TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal triggered by former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination last month, and apologized for causing the loss of public trust in politics.

Kentucky man charged with fatally shooting daughter, 12 PAINTSVILLE (AP) — An eastern Kentucky man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old daughter, officials said.

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there’s been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use.

Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age In an unfinished part of his basement, 95-year-old Richard Soller zips around a makeshift track encircling boxes full of medals he’s won for track and field and long-distance running.