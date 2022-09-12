Traffic jam The Ohio River at Augusta was a busy spot on Saturday. The Showboat Majestic, which had been docked in New Richmond, passes by the moored American Countess riverboat with private boats all around.

MRMC offers new cardiology service Meadowview Regional Medical Center is now offering new services to cardiology patients – Shockwave Medical Intravascular Lithotripsy for calcific lesions pre-stenting.

Manchester girl joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club GEORGETOWN, Ohio – Manchester, Ohio, resident Myiah Eversole joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club recently after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Early morning hike brings solitude to Natural Bridge One day this summer, my husband and I returned to one of our favorite state parks, Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Slade, Kentucky. Not the only nature enthusiasts who appreciate its beauty or the uniqueness of its features, we often find ourselves sharing the park with many others.

MFD cadets are future firefighters The Maysville Fire Department conducted a summer cadet program beginning in June.

Mason County District Court Sept. 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Robertson County District Court Sept. 7, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:

Emmanuel Jolly named MFD Firefighter of the Year A homegrown hero is currentl the Maysville Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year.

Over 300 varsity runners hit the course at Mason County XC Invitational While the course has changed a bit due to construction of the new Mason County Middle School, turnout in the Mason County Cross Country Invitational has not.