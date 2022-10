Colorful fall A view of Maysville and the Ohio River Valley on a beautiful fall morning.

Wildfire opens season for Years of Farming FLEMINGSBURG — Years of Farming will be starting its 2022/2023 season on Sunday, Oct. 16with another fantastic show at Double S Entertainment 150 Foster Street at 2 p.m.

Local chamber recognized with 2022 Excellence Awards Local chambers from across the state were recognized at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives 2022 Annual Dinner on Sept. 28 as part of its Annual Conference.

Beshear: Kentuckians Can Work Together to Save Lives FRANKFORT – Kentucky is promoting Operation Crash Reduction to help drivers and passengers remember the importance of seat belt use and other safe driving practices.

Lady Royals close out season in Bowling Green The Mason County girls’ golf team concluded a memorable season on Saturday in the final round of the KHSAA state golf tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.

Lady Royals win Area 7, Royals 2nd Finally nearly at full strength for the first time this season, the Mason County girls’ cross country showed what they’re capable of.

Lewis County District Court Oct. 4, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Bethel celebrates anniversary Bethel Baptist Church will celebrate its 178th anniversary on Oct. 15.

Robertson County District Court Sept. 28, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding: