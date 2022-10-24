Home News Sign of the times News Sign of the times October 24, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Signs for political candidates line the sidewalk at the Augusta Community Center where a candidates forum was held recently. View Comments Editor's Picks Centennial gift will leave lasting mark on MSU Ledger Indenpendent - October 24, 2022 MOREHEAD — Morehead State Univresity is receiving a special gift from an alumnus to commemorate the school’s 100th anniversary as a public institution. Augusta Distillery plans $8 million expansion Ledger Indenpendent - October 24, 2022 AUGUSTA — Officials with the Augusta-Brooksville-Bracken County Industrial Authority said Friday they are entering into an agreement with Augusta Distillery to expand its operation into the county’s industrial park. Buffalo Trace Homeless Coalition planning to build emergency shelters Ledger Indenpendent - October 21, 2022 The Buffalo Trace Homeless Coalition partnered with Welcome House has plans in the works to build two emergency shelters in Mason County. HSBT ready for “Run For Your Life” fundraiser Ledger Indenpendent - October 21, 2022 The 13th annual Run For Your Life will be held on Oct. 29, but has been moved to a daytime event due to safety concerns by the Maysville Police Department. Early voting begins next week Ledger Indenpendent - October 21, 2022 Area voters will go to the polls in less than a month to select those who will serve in offices ranging from U.S. Senator to City Commissioner. Load more