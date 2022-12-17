The Maysville-Mason County area has a new charitable group.

The Maysville-Mason County CommU.N.I.T.Y. stands for United Neighbors In Touch with You. Its mission is to offer a helping hand to families in need, work collaboratively with local groups, and bridge the gaps in the Maysville-Mason County area.

The group is formed from community members who are involved in other organizations and come from diverse backgrounds. They started meeting in August to discuss options and ways to be that helping hand in the community.

CommU.N.I.T.Y. will be hosting several events, both online and in person, so that community members and organization liaisons can learn more! To fundraise, the group is hosting a “Pay the Date” raffle. The calendar for the “Pay the Date” raffle will be posted on our Facebook page. And in January we will host a meet and greet.

You can find more information online or by email: [email protected] or look for us on Facebook @ Maysville- Mason County Unity!

You can also contact any current members:

Executive board members include DeSarae Perry, Millicent Harding-Thomas, Jessica Chisley, Corey Arthur and Brandi Lewis.

members of the advisory board are Tianna Wormley, Megan Brannon, Rachel Stanfield, Kathleen Lofton, Kelcie Johnson and Lamont Johnson.