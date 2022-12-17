The Buffalo Trace Agency for Substance Abuse Policy is currently accepting 2024 grant applications for funding prevention, treatment, and enforcement programs.

Funding applications must be designed to reduce substance use and/or misuse among Buffalo Trace Region youth or adults (Bracken, Fleming, Lewis, Mason, and Robertson counties).

Eligible applicants include groups or organizations that provide substance abuse prevention, intervention or treatment programming, or other services that impact substance abuse in the Buffalo Trace Region. Groups must also be non-profit (501C3) organizations to be eligible for funding.

Proposals will be reviewed by the BT-ASAP Executive Committee. The committee seeks to fund proposals that incorporate the use of evidence-based substance abuse prevention, intervention, or treatment programs or strategies; and/or include multi-agency partnerships and collaborative efforts.

The application deadline is January 14, 2023.

Please contact the Regional Prevention Center of Comprehend, at 606-759-779 for more information on how to apply.