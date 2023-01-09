COVINGTON — Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the Bracken County Fiscal Court will receive $42,600 in County Road Aid emergency funds for a slide repair on Grovers Run Road and $32,940 in County Road Aid emergency funds for two slide repairs on Snag Creek Road.
FRANKFORT – Rep. William Lawrence of Maysville will serve on the Economic Development and Workforce Investment and Tourism and Outdoor Recreation committees in the Kentucky General Assembly, according to information from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.