Dr. Tim Lenord assists the Junior class of St. Patrick School during a Decomposition Reaction Lab. Dr. Tim Lenord assists the Junior class of St. Patrick School during a Decomposition Reaction Lab. Editor's Picks Showboad lands in Maysville in latest move Ledger Independent - January 27, 2023 The latest leg in the journey of the Showboat Majestic finds it moored on the Ohio River in Maysville's west end. MCTC Preparing for Spring 2023 Graduation Ceremony Ledger Independent - January 27, 2023 The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College has announced plans for its 2023 graduation ceremony. CrossPoint plans super speaker for Super Sunday Ledger Independent - January 26, 2023 CrossPoint Community Church is hosting Super Sunday on Feb. 12, featuring special guest speaker ex-NFL player Rob Taylor. KCTCS president elected to lead national board Ledger Independent - January 23, 2023 Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Paul Czarapata was recently elected to lead the 1EdTech (formerly IMS Global) board for 2023. Beshear encourages communities to fight drug epidemic Ledger Independent - January 23, 2023 Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced that applications are open for Kentucky communities to apply for Recovery Ready certification.