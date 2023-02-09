Home News Good morning Maysville News Good morning Maysville February 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Wednesday’s sunrise filled the sky with warm orange and red tones, giving hope for a warmer afternoon. View Comments Editor's Picks Man sentenced for anglers’ deaths Ledger Independent - February 9, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio —A man accused of causing the death of two fishermen along the Ohio River in 2020 has been sentenced in connection with the incident. Po Ramblin Boys return to Years of Farming Ledger Independent - February 6, 2023 Returning to Years of Farming at Double S Entertainment, 150 Foster Street, Flemingsburg, for the seventh time on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., are winners of 2023 SPBGMA Bluegrass Band of the Year Po Ramblin Boys. Fleming man charged following shooting Ledger Independent - February 5, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Fleming County late Friday, according to the Fleming County Sheriff. Local shoppers urged to use caution when dealing with strangers Ledger Independent - February 4, 2023 Reports from several local people saying they were approached by strangers is likely a scam but shoppers should remain cautious, local police officials said Friday. Moore indicted for human trafficking Ledger Independent - February 3, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 26. Load more