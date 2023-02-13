Donate Life KY, in partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center, is inviting donors from across the state to give blood on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, which is also National Donor Day. The drive will help support the urgent-to-critical need for blood across the state and will also help support the health and recovery of Kentucky transplant recipients.

On Feb. 13, donors can conveniently stop at the Donate Life KY campus at 10301 Linn Station Road from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. to make their donation via Kentucky Blood Center’s Bloodmobile.

Those outside of Louisville looking to give blood on either Feb. 13 or Feb. 14 can do so at any other Kentucky Blood Center donor centers in Lexington, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset, and the Tri-County area (Corbin). For more information on the donor centers and to make an appointment during the statewide blood drive, click here.

“Blood donors play such a crucial role in the process of organ donation and transplantation, and on February 13 and 14, we can’t think of a better way to honor these individuals than by donating blood,” said Shelley Snyder, executive director, Donate Life KY. “National Donor Day also falls on Valentine’s Day, so we’re especially excited to see Kentuckians show love and honor to organ and tissue donors, recipients, and those awaiting their gift of life on this special day.”

“I donate blood every 56 days because there is always a critical need,” said Bridgit Buffington, a Fayette County resident whose husband is a kidney recipient. “As the wife of a transplant patient who needed a blood transfusion post-transplant, I understand what it’s like to have to rely on the kindness of another human being. Every time I donate blood, it’s an opportunity to pay it forward to someone like my husband.”

Kentucky Blood Center, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides life-saving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky. Approximately 400 donors are needed daily to maintain a healthy blood supply. All donors who give blood during the upcoming drive will receive a “blood donors are just a lil’ cooler” long-sleeve shirt. Please complete the health history questions before coming to the blood drive using KBC’s QuickPass.

To learn more about Donate Life KY and the impact of organ donors throughout Kentucky, visit www.donatelifeky.org.