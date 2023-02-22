Home News Illuminated lady News Illuminated lady February 22, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The newly restored Market Street fountain get a halo of light from the sun. The newly restored Market Street fountain get a halo of light from the sun. View Comments Editor's Picks District may “repurpose” middle school Ledger Independent - February 22, 2023 ABERDEEN, Ohio — The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School in Aberdeen’s days as a school may be numbered, officials said. Talsit to locate in Bracken Ledger Independent - February 20, 2023 BROOKSVILLE — The Augusta-Brooksville-Bracken County Industrial Authority is announcing the sale of property to Talsit Enterprises. Fleming CH announces Senior Life Solutions partnership Ledger Independent - February 20, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Hospital recently announced a partnership with Senior Life Solutions. Senior Life Solutions will be located in Fleming County Hospital located at 55 Foundation Drive in Flemingsburg. Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley set for appearance at Years of... Ledger Independent - February 20, 2023 Years of Farming is thrilled to present Lincoln Mash and Heather at Double S Entertainment, 150 Foster Street, Flemingsburg, on Sunday, Feb. 26. Mason County Schools implementing new SEL program Ledger Independent - February 17, 2023 The Mason County Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Monday and learned of a new program ‘Bloomsights,’ pinpointing certain needs of students throughout the district. Load more