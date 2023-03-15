AUGUSTA — Bobby Quinlin has been hard at work carving wooden sculptures, and is excited to show off a few of his pieces.

Quinlin is a 79-year-old man, who started his creative hobby about 12 years ago. According to Quinlin, he had never planned to carve wooden sculptures. It just happened.

“I was looking for something to do, and I sat down and just went on (carving wood),” said Quinlin. He said he has enjoyed it ever since.

Quinlin said he has always worked alone on his sculptures, but that does not mean he is alone in his artistry. He said his family provides tremendous support for his artwork and has even asked for him to gift them some of his sculptures in the past.

According to Quinlin, he doesn’t make a profit off of his wood carvings. It is solely a hobby, with a few benefits that come and go. He has gifted a few of the boats he’s sculpted in the past to his children, though he kept one that he liked the most.

Quinlin said he spent seven months on a carving of the Delta Queen, an American sternwheel steamboat, known in the area for its occasional cruising along the Ohio River. The carving has since become his favorite, out of the numerous he’s done in the past.

Though he does not know the exact number of carvings he’s completed over the years, Quinlin estimates that he has completed at least 75 carvings. He’s excited to keep carving, even though he has seen his fair share of accidents since starting this hobby.

According to Quinlin, he lost four of his fingertips on one hand and one finger on the other hand to a table saw, while in the process of carving a past sculpture. Quinlin laughs about it now, but remains cautious to losing more.

“He has more lives than a cat,” said Quinlin’s daughter, Jane Crouch.

Despite his injuries, Quinlin is still carving wood and made sure to mention that each piece consists of only one log. Quinlin goes to the woods and brings back a log that he feels is fit for the carving he is wanting to make. Then, he carefully lines out his creation.

Sometimes, as accidents happen, pieces of the carving will chip and break. When this happens, Quinlin usually has to start the pieces over from scratch. As there are no joint pieces of wood in any of his carvings, it is often hard to fix that type of mistake without starting over, according to Quinlin.

Though carving wood is only a hobby of his, Quinlin found his artwork being displayed in the Augusta Art Guild in a wood artistry feature. Crouch said there is a chance that her father’s artwork will be displayed at another local museum, though that is still in discussion and not confirmed.