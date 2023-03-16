Home News Flower Power News Flower Power March 16, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Art students Nevaeh Corde and Hanna Oaks use tissue paper to make flowers for decorations for Mason County High School’s upcoming prom. Art students Nevaeh Corde and Hanna Oaks use tissue paper to make flowers for decorations for Mason County High School’s upcoming prom. View Comments Editor's Picks Daytime closures of area roads planned for repairs Ledger Independent - March 16, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, district 9, recently announced the temporary daytime closure of two area roads for repairs. Chamber hosting second annual women’s summit Ledger Independent - March 15, 2023 The Maysville Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second annual Women’s Leadership Summit. Drug investigation leads to arrests Ledger Independent - March 13, 2023 A Brown County Grand Jury recently indicted multiple individuals after a seven-month-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization responsible for bringing pounds of methamphetamine from Dayton to the Brown County Area. Beautify Augusta Committee planning spring clean-up Ledger Independent - March 11, 2023 Beautify Augusta will be kicking off a “Clean-Up Main Street” event on Saturday, March 25. Benefit at Maysville VFW for assault victim Ledger Independent - March 10, 2023 The Maysville VFW is hosting a benefit for a Brooksville man who was attacked in January at a bar in Washington and sustained multiple injuries. Load more