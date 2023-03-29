Kenton Stories with Spirit in downtown Maysville, will be hosting local poets on Thursday, March 30, starting at 6 p.m. A Valentine’s Day love poem showcase will become a monthly Open Mic night event. Five inspiring poets and a song writer presented their original works last month to a standing room only crowd in the bookstore. The overwhelming response prompted the need for a monthly recitation. This month it is a “Green” theme, Poets, a musician, and a spell-binding magician with sleight of hand will be present to share with patrons. All original creative presentations are welcome to interpret the “Green” theme.

