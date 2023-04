Mason County art students Bonnie Jolly, Braelyn Crowe and Madison Roush put the finishing touches on prom decorations. “Seeing this all come together,” Crowe said, “from starting with the theme, envisioning our ideas and now, seeing the finished product has been the best part of the project.” Prom, “Enchanted Garden,” will be held in the Fieldhouse on Saturday evening. “Getting to work with others has been my favorite part,” Jolly added.