Home News The result of April showers News The result of April showers May 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Despite a spat of abnormally cooler weather recently, spring is in full bloom in Maysville. Despite a spat of abnormally cooler weather recently, spring is in full bloom in Maysville. View Comments Editor's Picks Daytime closure set for Ward’s Pike Ledger Independent - May 8, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG – Motorists should watch for a temporary daytime closure of Kentucky 419 in Mason County next week for drainage repairs, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. Pavilion Market set to open next week Ledger Independent - May 6, 2023 Saturday, May 13, will mark the season opening of the Pavilion Market in downtown Maysville. Inmates build play place Ledger Independent - May 5, 2023 Inmates at the Mason County Detention Center recently constructed a play place at Cummins Nature Preserve. Internship leads to career success for MCTC grad Ledger Independent - May 4, 2023 Former Army veteran Rafael Roca, nicknamed “Roca,” has become an inspiration for aspiring Information Technology professionals after successfully launching his career at Traditional Bank in Mount Sterling. May is Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month Ledger Independent - May 4, 2023 FRANKFORT — May is National Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month and Kentuckians are reminded to watch out for each other on the road – whether on two wheels or four. Load more