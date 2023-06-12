AUGUSTA — During Augusta Independent School’s June board meeting, board members approved a dual position for the district.

According to Superintendent Lisa McCane, the dual position will include early childhood education and business education. She said the positions were combined after the previous business education teacher resigned unexpectedly.

McCane met with AIS’s guidance counselor to “run numbers” on the students enrolled in the business education program. She said she and other board members wanted to determine the need for hiring someone outside the district.

McCane noted there was another teacher on the faculty who was qualified for the business education position.

Renee McClanahan will take over the position. McCane said McClanahan will continue her role as an early childhood education teacher as she begins teaching business education.

“We’re gonna save a salary. We ran numbers and our numbers didn’t really warrant hiring back that position,” McCane said. She noted it wasn’t necessary to find an outsider to fill the position when the district already has a qualified candidate.

McCane noted she was confident in McClanahan’s ability to teach both courses and fulfill her duties as a teacher. She said the best interest of the students is always at heart for herself and the other board members in Augusta.

Currently, the business education program is offered to 9-12 graders. McCane said there are approximately 35 students enrolled in the program in total. She noted the courses are extracurricular and not core.

“Like anything else, if we do something and it doesn’t work then we’ll change it next year,” McCane said. She suggested the change would likely be permanent for the district.

Board Member Dionne Laycock commented in favor of the two positions merging. She said the dual position seems like a “good solution” for school funds and the interest of the students.

Board Chair Laura Bach said Fryman’s resignation will be effective on June 30.

McClanahan will begin teaching business education next school year.