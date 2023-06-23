VANCEBURG — A Lewis County man was found guilty of charges of murder, two counts of first-degree assault and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

According to reports, on May 18, 2020, around 4 p.m., David Young who was 39 at the time, was driving down AA Highway on a rainy day while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs.

Young was involved in a collision that killed one woman, Jessica Tumlin, 25, and injured three others including two minors.

At the time investigators said it was due to both the wet roads as the vehicle Young was driving reportedly hydroplaned and crossed the center lane and Young being under the influence of substances.

According to reports Tumlin died of her injuries at Meadowview Regional Medical Center while the two minors riding with her were transferred to UK hospital with multiple injuries.

Following the collision, Lewis County Grand Jury indicted Young on charges of murder, two counts of first-degree assault and operating while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Court documents state murder is a capital offense which Young committed by wantonly engaging in conduct that creates a grave risk of death to another person and resulted in the death of Tumlin.

Documents further stated in regard to the two charges of first-degree assault that Young engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death and resulted in serious physical injury to two minor children.

The document also states Young was driving under influences that impaired his driving ability, with aggravating circumstances.

Now three years later Young was found guilty of all charges, he is currently incarcerated at Rowan County Detention Center awaiting sentencing which is set for Sept. 1, 2023.