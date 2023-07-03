A Maysville man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged shooting on Sunday.

According to the Maysville Police Department, on Sunday, July 2, around 7 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the Central Avenue area.

Upon arrivel at the scene, officers found a vehicle in the area near East Sixth Street and Central Avenue which had allegedly been struck by gunfire, according to MPD.

Dimetri White, 23, of Maysville, was arrested.

Through further investigation, officers determined that White had allegedly shot from a firearm at an alleged victim after a verbal altercation, according to MPD.

White has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to the MPD.

MPD officials said neither the alleged victim nor any other party was injured in the alleged shooting and the firearm used in the incident was recovered.

White was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center, where he remains.

The MPD is requesting anybody with further information about this incident to please contact the MPD at 606-564-9411 and ask to speak with Detective Ryan Hull.