FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest following a drug investigation in Ewing.

On Wednesday, July 19, Mason Minton of Nicholas County was arrested and charged with several charges of allegedly trafficking controlled substances including heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to Sheriff Tim Smith.

Minton received additional charges of first-degree escape and third-degree assault on a corrections officer when taken to Mason County Detention Center according to Smith.

Smith went on to state the dangers of fentanyl and the increasing cases of overdose from the drug.

“Fentanyl and fentanyl analogues are the deadliest and most addictive drugs our nation has seen. They are powerful synthetic opioids that are similar to morphine but 50-100 times more potent,” Smith said.

Research findings were presented in the 2020 Kentucky Overdose Fatality report stating more than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020 which showed a 49 percent increase from the prior year, according to Smith.

Reports further stated in cases autopsied by the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner and toxicology reports submitted by Kentucky coroners, the increase in death toll is primarily driven by a rise in opioid abuse according to Smith.

“Fentanyl and fentanyl analogues were found in 1,292 cases accounting for approximately 71 percent of overall overdose death for the year,” Smith said this was according to research he has done.

According to Smith drug dealers frequently mix fentanyl with other drugs such as heroin and MDMA which as a result makes the drugs cheaper.

Making the drugs cheaper creates more risk for drug users who may not realize this cheaper version of their drugs may be much stronger than what they are used to which often leads to overdose according to Smith.

“Unfortunately many families have been impacted by the drug epidemic and have experienced the devastation of overdoses resulting in death. Law enforcement agencies work diligently to control the impact of the epidemic in our communities and partner with local treatment centers available through ASAP programs and Casey Laws to provide much needed services to individuals and families in need,” he said.

Smith issued a warning to all people selling fentanyl stating these individuals are his priority and he and his department will use every available resource to find and arrest them.

“If you are a person who needs help in fighting addiction you can anonymously contact our office and we will connect you with resources to help you,” he said.