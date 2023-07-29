FLEMINGSBURG — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued a notice of road closures from Aug. 1-3, in Fleming County.

Drainage repairs will require the temporary daytime closure of Kentucky 1325 (Three Mile Road) from mile points 1.1 to 1.4 just south of Brown Road according to KTC.

Three cross drains are being replaced so the road will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at each work site.

According to KTC barricades will be placed at Brown Road and Kentucky 11, only local traffic will be permitted past—up to the point where the crews are working.

KTC advises that roads will be blocked at each work site and all thru traffic will have to detour, suggested detours are Kentucky 11 and Kentucky 32 through Flemingsburg.

Road work schedules are subject to adjustment in case of inclement weather and any other unforeseen delays that can occur.

KTC advises motorists to heed all warning signs, to slow down in work zones and always to be aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.