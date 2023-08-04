Maysville Rotary Club President Charlotte Harris is demonstrating how to use one of the activites that can be used at Oktoberfest.

Maysville Rotary Club is hosting its 12th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Maysville.

This year’s celebration will be held from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, according to Rotarian Alexander Stewart. Event activities and vendors can be found in downtown Maysville.

According to Stewart, Rotary Club hosts Oktoberfest to raise money for the club and what it offers to the public. This includes scholarships, a flyer said.

Stewart noted that Rotary Club has not had a “better” fundraiser than Oktoberfest in recent years. In the last several years, the celebration has generated close to $100,000 for the club.

He said the club counts on Oktoberfest for a lot of its income.

Stewart and other Rotarians requested volunteers for Oktoberfest. They noted you do not have to be a Rotarian to volunteer to work the event.

“It (the event) takes a lot of lifting, not just setting it up but also taking it down on Saturday night,” Stewart said.

Among the several activities and vendors that will be available to the community, Stewart noted there are a lot more food vendors than in previous years. He said there will be several opportunities for entertainment.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Oktoberfest celebrations will begin at 5 p.m. when food, bier, and retail booths open to community members, a flyer said. The booths will remain open until 10 p.m.

Following the opening of Oktoberfest, there will be several opportunities to enjoy at the celebration. Though the first day of Oktoberfest has fewer options than Saturday, Aug. 12, there are still chances to be entertained Friday evening.

There will be a concert at the main stage at Second Street and Market Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., a flyer said. There will also be a log sawing competition and a stein hoisting competition at the Second Street mall next to U.S. Bank.

The log sawing competition will begin at 8 p.m. and the stein hoisting competition will begin at 9 p.m.

On day two of Oktoberfest, Saturday, Aug. 12, festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a Wiener Dog Race in Rotary Park. Registration will take place at the same location, Buffalo Trace Humane Society Volunteer and Rotarian Rebekah Cartmell said.

Vendor booths will open at noon and remain open until 10 p.m., a flyer said.

According to a flyer, Nermin’s Polka Band will be performing at the main stage from 12:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. The German Auto Show-Off will also be held in the same general area from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the Madcap Puppets will perform “Fantastic Fairy Tales” at the Second Street mall, a flyer said.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., several activities and performances will be happening during Oktoberfest, according to a flyer. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., “Stein Dash” Oktoberfest 5k Run and Walk will be held at Limestone Landing.

German dancers will begin performing at the main stage at 4 p.m.

A strolling origami artist, magician, and stilt balloon artists can be seen from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in different areas of Oktoberfest, a flyer suggested.

A King and Queen contest will begin at 5 p.m. Registration will begin at 4:45 p.m. at the corner of Second Street and Market Street.

At 5:45 p.m., a keg tapping and opening ceremony can be seen by community members, a flyer said. Attendees are encouraged to gather at the main stage and “join the parade” at the time listed.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Nermin’s Polk Band will be at the main stage at Second Street and Market Street. A log sawing competition begins at 8 p.m. at the Second Street mall and a Stein Hoisting Competition will follow at 9 p.m.

All proceeds from Oktoberfest celebrations go to the Maysville Rotary Club for scholarships and community projects, according to Stewart.

For more information about Oktoberfest, please go to www.maysvilleoktoberfest.org or email [email protected].