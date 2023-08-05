Mason County High School and the families of its students experienced a tragic event on Thursday, Aug. 3, with the death of a student.

At 4:05 p.m. Thursday, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Maysville-Mason County EMS and Fernleaf Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Kentucky 3056—east of the Moyer Road intersection, according to Sheriff Patrick Boggs.

Upon their arrival, a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 was discovered on its side facing West, Boggs said.

The vehicle was heading eastbound on Kentucky 3056 when it went off the South side (right) of the roadway and struck several trees and telephone poles, according to Boggs.

Boggs confirmed the vehicle was being driven by a 17-year-old Mason County High School student who was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene by the Mason County Coroner.

Three other minors, including two 17-year-olds and a 13-year-old male, were also in the vehicle at the time of collision and were transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Boggs said the names of the minors will not be released and that the collision remains under investigation by Deputy Devin Hull.

Mason County High School officials released a statement of sympathy and support for the students, teachers and families impacted by this tragedy on Thursday night.

“Our hearts are extremely heavy tonight. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the students and families who are impacted by today’s tragic event. We are meeting with area counselors tomorrow morning to set a schedule for grief counseling over the next several days and weeks. As of tomorrow counselors will be available at MCHS from 10 a.m to 3 p.m., please stop by as needed,” Principal Seth Faulkner said.

Faulkner released a further statement on Friday morning letting the community know the counseling services are set up and available to anybody who needs them, the services are not limited to Mason County High School students and families.

“We want you to know we are here for you and will do whatever we can to help our school, students and community through this very difficult time,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner continued the statement with a direct message for students.

“Students please understand that everyone grieves and processes things in different ways, the emotions you may be feeling are normal. Surround yourself with those you love and know that it is ok not to be ok,” he said.

For additional services contact Mason County Counselors Ashley Hughes at [email protected] or Rachel Stanfield at [email protected].