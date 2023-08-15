James Mundy, one of Chicago’s best African-American musicians was born in Maysville.

According to local historian, Ron Bailey, Mundy was born in Maysville on July 9, 1886, to Mr. and Mrs. Sal Mundy.

“Mundy started making a name around the state of Kentucky by winning a vocal contest sponsored by the Kentucky Baptist State Sunday School Association in Lexington. The young Mr. Mundy was representing the Bethel Baptist Sunday School here in Maysville,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, Mundy won the Baptist State Sunday School contest, which allowed him to be able to attend the State Baptist College, where graduated with honors. Mundy also studied music education at Simmons College in Kentucky and the Cosmopolitan School of Music in Chicago.

Mundy left for Chicago in 1906 and began working at a post office. While in Chicago, he became a professor of music and was invited to organize a 150-voice choir.

“The Maysville native was noticed all over Chicago and he became the first musician to tour public schools playing music and singing. His Pilgrim Baptist choir was featured along with the Chicago Symphony in 1927,” Bailey said. “He was the musical conductor on many top plays in the Windy City.”

Bailey said Mundy became the choirmaster at Bethel AME Church and founded Chicago’s opera groups.

He also organized several community singing groups and choirs. Those groups would perform at the Lincoln Jubilee and Half-Century Exposition, the Emancipation Day celebrations and the Chicago World’s Fair.

“In March of 1954, the City of Chicago honored Mr. Mundy for his great musical talents and for organizing one if not the greatest African American choirs in the land. Maysville Mayor Rebekah Hord made the trip to Chicago to help Chicago honor Maysville’s native son as Chicago held a James A Mundy day for his great musical achievements,” Bailey said.

Rebekah Hord, mayor of Maysville, once sent a telegraph to Mundy that said, “The City of Maysville, Kentucky salutes the City of Chicago. Our citizens are grateful to your citizens for the honor and recognition being bestowed upon Maysville, born musician and leader, James Mundy, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. May Professor Mundy live long, be happy and forever enjoy the fruits of a life so productive, that today he brings honor to the city of his birth, and to his city of adoption.”

Mundy died in 1978.