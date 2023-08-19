AUGUSTA — Brian Jett was recently appointed to the position of an Augusta Independent School Board Member.

According to Jett, he first heard of the open position when the previous Vice Chair, Julie Moore, announced her resignation from the school board. He said he saw the district was requesting applications and submitted one for himself.

Jett was selected by the school board after a few weeks-long process, including interviews. He noted there were four applicants total that were considered for the position.

“I was pretty excited to become a board member and to get back in the community I’ve grown up in all my life,” Jett said.

He added that he knew current board members before applying to the position because the community is a small town and “everybody knows everybody.”

“Brian is an Augusta Independent Alumni and has been dedicated to the school district for years as a coach and volunteer,” Superintendent Lisa McCane said. “First and foremost, he cares for the students and staff, and as a board member will be a tremendous asset to the school board team.”

Jett hopes to “continue on” with the efforts that have currently been made by the Augusta Independent School Board to improve the community and give students the resources and opportunities necessary, he said.

He said he wants to make Augusta Independent School “as good as it can be” for the community and intends to serve on the board for a while.

“I’d just like to welcome Brian again to our school board family,” Board Chair Laura Bach said. “We’re here to answer any questions any time. Best of luck.”

Other board members agreed with Bach’s comments and welcome Jett with congratulatory thoughts.

For more information on the Augusta Independent School Board, please go to https://www.augusta.kyschools.us/boe.