FLEMINGSBURG — Design plans for a new elementary school were discussed during a recent special meeting of the Fleming County Board of Education.

Before the meeting took place the reason for the meeting was to vote on moving forward with the design plans for a new elementary school to replace E.P. Ward and Flemingsburg Elementary, but Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creaseman said he and the design team were not yet comfortable with having the board vote so instead it would be an informative session.

Consultant Greg Hosfield went step by step through the design plans for the board and explained design decisions and ways to improve costs or explained why some costs and additions were necessary.

“The reason we are not making any motions this evening but having an informative session is that the total cost of construction is higher than it was the last time I was here,” Hosfield said.

According to Creasman, the budget for a new school is $28.5 million but now the projected cost for the current design is more than $33 million.

“I think it is okay right now that we are over budget because this is the point of the project where we do a serious and detailed cost opinion and we make some decisions. If we were $10 million over I would not even be here talking to you,” Hosfield said.

Initially, the overall target project cost was $26.4 million. At the last meeting where the building was discussed which Creasman said was three to four months ago the cost was at a little over $28 million just hitting the total budget for the project.

“We have always operated from a $28.5 million budget, we have $17.5 million in bonding and about $9.5 million from emergency funding through the state that we received. We have always known that there is going to be a three-five million gap that we have got to figure out how to close so this was not a surprise to us but we are getting closer,” Creasman said.

Creasman said a new school needs to be built because the Flemingsburg Elementary building currently being used only has three years left before it will no longer be a viable option.

“We now really have to decide, the board really made that commitment that we have got to get this elementary school built. We are in a race against time right now. We want to open it by 2025, August of 2025 which would put us right at the three-year mark,” Creasman said.

The need for a new school has increased causing the board to move quickly now on getting one built though Creasman said they have known for 15 years that a new school is needed.

“With the Flemingsburg school, there is failed infrastructure, and the heating system is in bad shape. The plumbing and electrical are really bad and then there are structural things we are really concerned with. It is not in the state E.P. Ward was but it is rough. Like I said we have always known we have to build a new school but it has really been expedited over the past year—well really over the past six months due to the issues we were discovering over at E.P. Ward,” Creasman said.

E.P. Ward was closed at the the end of the last school year due to a failing roof which had asbestos possibly falling into classrooms, and also Kentucky’s last coal-burning furnace which was becoming a hazard and many other issues, according to Creasman.

A new school building will put students PreK-5th grade from E.P. Ward Elementary, Flemingsburg Elementary and Hillsboro Elementary all in one school Creasman said.

Right now Creasman said they are expecting the board to vote on the design in possibly October and then once approved they will move forward with the project bidding process.