VANCEBURG — The Military Hero’s Banner project in Vanceburg has reached its goal of 200 banners.

City of Vanceburg employee in Marketing Brenda Bear said the vision for the banner project began in 2022 when the Traveling Vietnam Wall visited Vanceburg.

“A former resident and Cold War veteran Howard McCann helped organize the banners, which included 14 Lewis County veterans who were killed in action in the Vietnam War. This was no easy task, Howard researched each veteran for their military records, contacted family members and went to great lengths to find each soldier’s photograph. No one realized how large this project would become a year and a half ago,” Bear said.

According to Bear, the banner project was able to develop due to a great team of people including Howard McCann, Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship and many other city employees.

“City employees have worked tirelessly to ensure its success. We are thrilled to reach our goal of 200 but we plan to keep going as long as families continue to reach out,” she said.

McCann was instrumental in building this project and coming up with the goal of reaching 200 banners according to Bear.

“Early in 2023, Howard approached Mayor Blankenship about adding to the 14 banners. He wanted to include all military servicemen and women and all wars, not just Vietnam. Howard again took on the mission of contacting veterans and their families,” she said.

Between McCann and his wife Barbara, there are dozens of banners now hanging in Vanceburg of their fathers, brothers, sisters and cousins according to Bear.

“If you ever sit down with Howard, he will share stories about his own experiences and those of his family members. One story is regarding Barbara’s father Fred Stafford who served from 1941-1945 in World War II and is one of four Lewis County Pearl Harbor Survivors. He spent four years in the South Pacific and returned home to Vanceburg by train, Barb said when he got off the train he was so thankful to be home that he bent over to kiss the ground. His banner now hangs beside the Vanceburg Train Depot,” she said.

Explaining the importance of the banners and the meaning they have to the families, Bear shared more stories of other veterans and their multiple family members who served in various wars. She said Blankenship has paid respect to his own family members who have served including his uncle William Bonner, a brother Thomas Michael Blankenship and an aunt and uncle.

“Of the 200 banners now hanging in the City of Vanceburg, they represent 19 wars or conflicts, four Pearl Harbor survivors, two Civil War veterans, one Spanish American War veteran, three veterans who served in three different wars, three veterans who were prisoners of war, 14 veterans who were killed in action during the Vietnam war, two veterans who were killed in actions during World War II and one veteran who was killed in action in Korea. In addition we have veterans ranked from Private E1 to General,” she said.

Every week she receives calls from veterans or family members of veterans asking questions about the banners Bear said.

“Mayor Blankenship said we have veterans whose family members live as far away as California and Texas calling. He is proud of the attention the banners have gotten from the locals, from veterans and their families and from the media,” she said.

Bear said there are six banners gracing the city building which belong to three active police officers who are veterans, Tom Flannigan, Chan Evans and Zach Mustard; a city employee, Laddie Biles; former city mayor who served Bill Tom Cooper and former city council member Denver Moore.

“Mayor Blankenship plans to have a walking map with each veteran’s location listed. The map will be available at the city building or online,” she said.

During winter months the banners will be taken down and will be put back up in the spring Bear said.

To have a banner placed it is $165 which must be paid in advance. Banners include picture, full name of the veteran, war served, time served and branch of service. For more information call 606-796-3044.