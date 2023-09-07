On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference at the state capitol to reveal that a $386 million grant was given to Kentucky to invest in affordable and reliable high-speed internet.

This record-breaking investment will bring high-speed internet to 42 thousand homes and businesses throughout the Commonwealth.

It has been reported that more than 25,000 areas in Kentucky have no access to the internet and around 17,000 underserved their internet access.

In June, $1.1 billion was awarded in grant money thanks to bipartisan work with the general assembly. Federal support from the American Rescue Plan Act was also vital.

Beshear said, “But here’s what’s really exciting, Internet service providers who receive grant funding are going to contribute their own private funds totalling 190 million in matching funds.”

There were 56 grants totaling more than $196 million were awarded by Beshear as part of his Better Internet program while $190 million was contributed by providers.

This grant will bring reliable internet access to 42 thousand homes and businesses. 2,121 of those homes and businesses are in Lewis County.

Judge Executive George Sparks expressed his gratitude to those involved while accepting the grant.

“On behalf of the good citizens of Lewis County, thank you, Gov. Beshear, thank you Lt. Governor, thank you, Rocky Adkins, thank you Spectrum. We really appreciate you.”

This $386 million grant will allow internet providers to run fiber in 46 counties which will in turn be transformative to the commonwealth.

“Everyone needs reliable and affordable high-speed internet. From a parent trying to schedule a doctor’s appointment to a business owner needing to sell their goods or to hire people. To our students from elementary to college logging in for their homework.”

This announcement comes after a 14-stop Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour was initiated by Beshear in February of this year.

As a result of the tour, the administration published a Five-Year Action Plan as a requirement of the BEAD program which stands for Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment. To find out more about this Five-Year Action plan, go to broadbandusa.ntia.doc.gov.

Gov. Beshear announced previous grants in recent months.