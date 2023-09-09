FLEMINGSBURG — On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Fleming County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Amish and Mennonite Business Tour.

Executive Director of the chamber, Crystal Ruark said space for the tour is limited to 50 people and encourages those interested to sign up as soon as possible. The last day to sign up is Sept. 19.

“The tour is sponsored by Peoples Bank of Kentucky. They help get the locations for where we will tour and we usually know what those are the day of the event,” Ruark said.

People on the tour will be able to see firsthand many of the businesses of the Amish and Mennonite people and learn how they are operated as many do not use electricity, Ruark explained.

“We see how they operate their machines, we have gone to cabinet makers; we have gone to those who make shoes and we have gone to see a gentleman who trained their horses and actually got to see that. We went to see how they made ice cream and were able to enjoy that. Usually, when we have lunch, the Amish or Mennonite ladies prepare the meal for us so we actually get to see their customs,” she said.

Ruark said the tour is a great way to get a look into the Amish and Mennonite businesses, how they manage operations and a little bit of their way of life.

“Some of the Amish will open their homes where we are touring so we can actually see inside their homes. One thing we are not permitted to do is take pictures. We can take pictures of our tour group but we are not permitted to take pictures of the Amish families,” she said.

Normally Amish people do not take photographs and Ruark said those on the tour are expected to respect their privacy, she said there are some Amish people who make exceptions.

“We always ask some of the Mennonites are okay with it but we always ask first. The MC of the tour will actually tell us at the beginning of the tour what is permitted. Some of them do not mind, we had a gentleman one year who was showing us his workshop, he did woodworking and carving and he said he was okay with us taking pictures of him inside his workshop but he did ask that we do not take photos of his wife and children. We are very respectful of that,” she said.

Ruark explained that tourists are always told when they are permitted to take pictures beforehand.

There will also be opportunities to purchase things such as baked goods and other items from the Amish and Mennonite businesses Ruark said but the tour itself and the lunch provided are free.

Participants of the tour should arrive at 8:30 a.m. at the Fleming-Mason Energy Utility company parking lot where they will board vans or buses for the tour.

“We have had churches and Licking Valley and the school system in the past help us in the past and will ask again them again for help with the transportation and they graciously will loan us a van and a driver usually,” she said.

Ruark said the tour will set off at 8:40 a.m. and usually ends after lunch around 1 p.m.

She wanted it noted that she and the chamber are always grateful to the Amish and Mennonite people in the community for opening their businesses and in some cases their homes to the people on the tour and grateful to People’s Bank for sponsoring the event.