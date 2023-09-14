FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Fiscal Court refused a request to repair or maintain a county road.

Don Latham owns a farm on Denton Lane, he said the fiscal court has maintained the road leading to his farm since he bought his farm in the 1990’s.

On Tuesday morning at the fiscal court meeting when Latham asked if the road leading to his farm was going to be repaired, Fleming County Judge Executive John Sims Jr. said the fiscal court was not going to fix the road.

Latham argued that it was a county road and under the court’s purview and responsibility to maintain as they always had.

According to Sims, Denton Lane had at one point had a gate put up preventing maintenance of the road, since that time the gate has been taken down, according to Latham.

“The thing was I had had a cow at the time that kept getting loose so I put the gate up for about three months until I could get her to the stockyard and sold. But there was another farm on Fox Valley Lane that had a gate up all winter and they still chip sealed that so I don’t know what the difference is,” Latham said.

Sims said the reason they are not going to maintain the road is because the county has a budget it adheres to for road work and Denton Lane is not well traveled as it only leads to the farm Latham owns.

There are many other roads in need of repairs such as Pleasantville Road and Taylor Mill Road that the county is focused on funding because they are well traveled.

Latham said he still needs his road maintained as it is impassable, he said he has electricity at his farm but the electric company cannot use the road to check his meter and complain about alternate routes as they are to narrow for their vehicles.

Latham said he feels he should not have to repair the road as it is not his but is a county road, he went so far as to ask if he would be able to obtain the deed for the road.

Sims said the county does not own Denton Lane and is under no obligation to maintain it or any other county road.

“The county does not actually own any of the roads we just maintain them. If it is in the county road plan there is a KRS on it, it serves a public need. A county can choose to maintain or not maintain a road, there is nothing that says we have to do any roads,” Sims said.

Frustrated with the courts decision about the road leading to his farm, Latham has said he will be pursuing legal counsel to find out what his options are and to possibly start legal proceedings.

Other residents who addressed the court about road work needing to be done in their area had a little more luck than Latham.

Residents of McRoberts Road requested consideration to repair their road which is currently a safety hazard, experiencing flooding and erosion. Sims and others are to work on a plan to conduct the needed repairs.