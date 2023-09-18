The streets of Old Washington were filled with visitors for the Simon Kenton festival on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Maysville-Mason County Tourism Director Katelyn Bailey, it was estimated that there was about 1,500 to 2,000 people who descended upon Main Street on Saturday alone.

“We’ve had a great turnout,” she said. “People really seemed to be enjoying the festival. We’ve had a lot of great feedback from people.”

According to Bailey, there were several things that visitors could expect during the festival.

There was a set up behind the Harriet Beecher Stowe Museum with a blacksmith doing demonstrations, a petting farm, Tomahawk throwing, archery and a pioneer medicine man.

“People can go there and enjoy it throughout the weekend,” she said. “In the Albert Sydney Johnston House, the summer kitchen is open and they are showing folks how to make Applesauce. They’re doing tastings there. We also have a map drawer there. The DAR is in the Paxton Inn, talking to people, selling prints and some homemade baked goods.”

There were also re-enactors from the Pioneer Days strolling through the streets during the weekend.

Along Main Street, several vendors were set up selling homemade items. There was also face painting and pumpkin painting.

On the Friday before the Simon Kenton festival, fifth-grade students from Mason County Intermediate School and St. Patrick School visited Old Washington for Pioneer Days.

Ginny Butler has taken on the role of commander-in-chief.

There were six stations set up for the students to participate in.

Inside the Paxton Inn, which was erected in 1820 by James Paxton, LuAnne Bellingham and Gay Manley were serving up Johnny cakes and homemade applesauce. Once each student got a serving, they sat cross-legged on the floor of the old meeting room while Manley spoke.

Manley told the class how Johnny cakes were a staple food to pioneers because it was easy to make and could be kept in saddlebags while traveling. She explained that the pioneers made Johnny cakes by shucking dried corn into a wooden bowl and grinding it. Once the corn is ground to a powder water was added and ladled into a cast iron skillet to fry like a pancake.