Kentucky has formally endorsed the world of online sports betting, marking a pivotal transformation and echoing a broader national evolution in perspectives on such entertainment.

With online sports betting legalized and set to go ‘live’ on September 28th, 2023, each of the state’s racetracks is allowed to enter into partnerships with a maximum of three online sportsbook providers. This could potentially pave the way for a vibrant ecosystem of up to 27 online sportsbooks within Kentucky’s domain. Such a move is anticipated to profoundly reshape the state’s betting culture, offering both casual fans and seasoned bettors a trusted, streamlined, and legal platform to place their bets.

With the introduction of online sports betting, Kentucky stands shoulder to shoulder with the majority of US states, offering legal online wagering across major professional sports leagues, including the likes of the NFL, MLB, and NBA, as well as on collegiate athletic events.

The debut of Bet365 in the Bluegrass State expands the sports betting horizon beyond the illustrious Kentucky Derby, encompassing a plethora of sports spanning from collegiate hoops to pro football.

Sign up today to take advantage of Bet365’s enticing welcome offer. When you register before the 28th, you will receive $10 in bonus bets for every touchdown scored in the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night football. But that’s not all! You’ll also get a generous $365 in bonus bets when you bet just $1 on any event.

How to register for this sports betting offer

Getting started with sports betting has never been easier with Bet365’s exclusive launch offer tailored just for the Bluegrass State!

Best of all, no bonus code is necessary.

To take advantage of this offer, simply:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to trigger the offer, including here. Set up a new account by filling out basic information. Place a bet of just $1 (or more) and receive $365 in bonus bets, plus $10 for every touchdown, up to $50, on the 9/28 Lions vs. Packers game.

Eligibility Requirements to Take Advantage of this Offer

To qualify for this offer, new Sportsbook users must meet the following criteria:

Be a new user at Bet365.

Be located within the state of Kentucky.

Be at least 18 years of age or older to participate.

Successfully register for a new Bet365 account within the promotional period.

Place a single bet of $1 or more.

Once these steps are completed, qualifying users will be rewarded with $365 in bonus bets, plus $10 per touchdown, up to $50, on the 9/28 Lions vs. Packers game, available for use when Bet365 launches sports betting in Kentucky.

Why this Bet365 promotion stands out as the clear winner for Kentucky sports fans

$365 in bonus bets + $10 per touchdown in the lions vs. Packers game on 9/28 (Some restrictions apply)

To help newcomers get started, Bet365 offers a generous $365 in bonus bets simply by placing a first bet of $1 or more. But that’s not all. For every touchdown in the 9/28 Lions vs. Packers game, bettors will win an additional $10 (up to a maximum of $50).

No more bonus codes during sign-up

Making the registration process a breeze, Bet365 has removed the need for promotional codes. New users can join without the extra step of finding and entering a code, simply by clicking here.

Simple registration process

Understanding the value of a user’s time and the need for a seamless onboarding experience, Bet365 has refined its registration process. With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, new members can navigate the sign-up with minimal fuss. Just a few intuitive steps are all it takes to ensure that bettors can swiftly transition from registration to placing their first wagers.

Bet365: A reliable choice

Over the years, Bet365 has emerged as a trusted name in the world of sports betting. This reputation is not just built on the platform’s extensive offerings but also on its unwavering commitment to ensuring fair play and robust security measures. The platform’s consistent track record of reliability and transparency makes it not just another sportsbook but a premier choice for those prioritizing safety and trust in their betting endeavors.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on this site, we may receive a commission.

The Ledger Independent has partnered with Dimers.com to provide sports betting predictions, odds, and exclusive offers to readers in Kentucky, all at no cost, to give them a winning advantage. Please gamble responsibly.

Bettors in Kentucky must be 18+ and physically located in the state to place wagers. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.