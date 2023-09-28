Dr. Cody Lane spoke to the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday.

Lane began his education at Morehead State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in biology.

From there he moved on to Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Kentucky. Lane’s residency was in Grandview Medical Center which is in Dayton Ohio.

Now he has moved to Maysville and is working for the Meadowview Regional Medical Group. Lane specializes in hand, wrist and fracture arthroscopic surgeries as well as total hip, knee and shoulder replacement surgeries.

Lane began his presentation by explaining the history of the total knee arthroplasty. In the 1860s a German surgeon by the name of Themistocles Gluck surgically implanted a hinge joint made of ivory.

In the 1950s acrylic and cobalt chrome implants were introduced.

In the 1960s and 70s metal-on poly implants were popularized.

Over the last several decades success was made with ultra highly congruent cross-linked polyethylene inserts.

Currently, massive progress is being made in decreasing mechanical failures. The poly used to break down often resulting in patients needing subsequent procedures but the poly that is used now is much less likely to be problematic.

In 2009, a study conducted concluded that 20 percent of total knee replacement recipients were not totally satisfied with their outcomes.

This statistic led Lane to the topic of his experience with robotic assistance in surgery and what is being used for other orthopedic surgeons.

The Stryker Mako SmartRobotics arm helps surgeons plan for better outcomes such as less pain and shorter recovery times. In clinical studies, Mako SmartRobotics total knee replacements enabled surgeons to execute their surgical plans more accurately, protected soft tissue and ligaments from damage, protected healthy bones and resulted in less pain during recovery and less time spent in the hospital.

Mako SmartRobotics also resulted in better patient satisfaction scores six months after surgery compared to manual total knee replacement surgery.

As a whole, Mako has reduced bone and soft tissue trauma in patients which may also contribute to less pain and less opioid usage.

When a patient opts for total knee replacement surgery several steps are taken. First, a personalized surgical plan is drafted. Second, the arthritic bone is removed. In step three the doctor assesses the patient’s range of motion and finally in step four the implant is placed.

75-80 percent of patients who receive the Mako total knee replacement surgery will go home the day of the procedure. Physical therapy will be suggested at that point. Typically the patient will use a cane or walker for 2-4 weeks afterwards. Dr. Cody Lane explains that recovery is always patient-specific.

One year post-op the patient will go back to have a follow-up appointment.

One Rotarian asked Dr. Lane how the Mako SmartRobotic affects his job to which he replied it does not lessen the amount of work he does, it just helps him to make straighter cuts.