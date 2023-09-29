WEST UNION — The last Friday in September is known throughout Adams County as the day of the biannual Wheat Ridge School benefit auction and supper.

The spring auction is always the first Friday in May and the fall auction is the last Friday in September.

The supper and auction are open to the public and will take place at the Wheat Ridge Community Center which is located at 3735 Wheat Ridge Rd., West Union, Ohio. The supper portion of the evening is from 4-7 pm and the auction begins at 5 pm and ends at 9 pm.

The event is at no cost but donations are greatly appreciated. All proceeds from the dinner and the auction benefit the Wheat Ridge Amish School.

Ken Schrock of Ridgeway Pallet explains that it is a true community effort. “The whole community, everybody brings something.”

All food items and auction items are donated by members of the community and local businesses. Lots of fellow pallet brokers donate some of their items to the cause.

All of the merchandise that is donated are quality products with several being handmade. In recent years handmade Amish quilts, furniture, foods, birdhouses and baked goods have been auctioned off.

The meal consists of grilled BBQ chicken, baked beans, noodles and potato salad. For dessert, there will be several types of pie and homemade ice cream. Available beverages are coffee, pop and water.

For more information contact Ridgeway Lumber at (937) 544-7566.