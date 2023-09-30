MOUNT ORAB, Ohio – The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred on Friday, Sept. 29.

Officials said at approximately 9:43 a.m. the collision occurred on State Route 32 at the intersection of Brooks Malott Road in the Village of Mount Orab, Ohio.

According to officials resident of Waverly, Ohio, Ellen L. Vallery, age 63, was operating a 2009 International ProStar eastbound on State Route 32.

Daniel L. Moellmann, age 73, was operating a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 northbound on Brooks Malott Road officials stated.

Officials said the vehicles of Vallery and Moellmann collided within the eastbound lanes of State Route 32.

Vallery sustained no injuries during the crash but Moellmann was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel, according to officials.

Assisting at the scene were the Mount Orab Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Mount Orab Police Department and the Brown County Corner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Georgetown Post.