FLEMINGSBURG — Multiple medical practices and doctors in Fleming County have been found at fault and ordered to pay over $7 million to Fleming County resident Kimberly Johnson after a seven-year legal battle.

Johnson suffers from stage four breast cancer, a disease which progressed for 10 months without diagnosis or treatment due to Johnson being misinformed after a mammogram and thinking she was cancer-free due to a letter sent to her from Fleming County Hospital stating her mammogram was clean.

In an Interview with LEX18, Johnson stated she had no way of knowing she needed a biopsy and further testing.

Johnson initiated a lawsuit at the time and was awarded $1.25 million for the misdiagnoses but it did not end there as other evidence of wrongdoing by medical personnel was found.

According to the interview with LEX18 in April 2021, allegedly Johnson was not only misdiagnosed but her medical records were altered and other evidence fabricated by Fleming County Hospital employees and others.

At the time Johnson alleged data had been obtained from the hospital’s own auditing system revealed workers deleted and fabricated evidence in her medical records to cover up their mistake and other substantial changes were allegedly made.

During the interview, Johnson said the cancer had progressed to her bones and other parts of her body and believed if she had been told when the cancer was first detected she would be in a much better physical state now.

“I had to have a steel rod put from my shoulder to my elbow where the cancer ate through my bones,” Johnson said during the interview.

The matter of the altered records is still being investigated by Kentucky State Police and the case is ongoing. Johnson said in the interview with LEX18 that if medical personnel committed these crimes they deserve to be charged.

Her current civil case case for which a jury has awarded Johnson more than $7 million has been ongoing since 2016.

The jury for the case listened to all testimony for a three-week period and after instructions provided by the court came back with a unanimous finding and judgment.

Amanda Applegate, an agent for Family Medicine Associates of Flemingsburg was found 30 percent liable by a unanimous jury.

Jennifer Hagenschneider, an agent for Maysville Radiology Associates was found 50 percent liable by a unanimous jury and Fleming County Hospital was found 20 percent liable.

According to court documents each party had the responsibility to exercise the degree of care and skill expected by their profession.

Documents stated each of these parties in the professional positions they held were either themselves negligent, or in the case of the hospital negligence was by and through employees, as they failed to properly evaluate, communicate with, assess, notify, and ensure continuity of medical care, warn, diagnose and treat Johnson.

Documents further state in each party’s failure to provide Johnson with proper medical services, Johnson has suffered damages.

In conclusion of the court documents it was stated the case has not reached its final or unappealable order of the court, the case is set for a status hearing on Oct. 20.