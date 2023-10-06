The Maysville Rotary Club welcomed John Hutchings and Stockton Wood this week to discuss 100 years of Rotary Club history in Maysville.

The concept and idea of the Rotary Club was formally put together in 1923 in the city of Chicago, Ill..

Hutchings said, “Paul Harris and three other gentlemen gathered at the Unity building in downtown Chicago. Paul Harris was a young lawyer who had moved to Chicago and wanted to increase his circle of friends and business acquaintances.”

Harris then began a meeting with other people he had gotten to know that would soon give the name Rotary when they started to idea of rotating their meetings around.

“They began and set the foundation for what became known as Chicago One the first Rotary Club in the world by the end of 1923 they had 21 members,” Hutchings said.

Those guys set the motion for Rotary Club which would create a domino effect of Rotary Clubs all over the world to be established especially here in Maysville.

The Maysville Rotary Club was established on Nov. 6, 1923, by the gentleman Robert Armstrong Cochran who was born and raised in Maysville.

“He was born September 2, 1862, here in Maysville he was the son of Robert A. Cochran who was a very successful businessman who built up many of Maysville’s earliest business centers. His grandfather was Andrew McConnell January who did more for the development of Maysville than any other man of his time” Hutchings stated.

Robert Cochran when turning older age went to Massachusetts for school and later returned to Maysville where he began to become acquainted with the Bank of Maysville where his grandfather was the President of the bank.

His work and association with the Bank of Maysville would end up lasting for about 16 years where he then became in charge of the additional family business of a wood factory and cotton mills when his father passed away for the next 30 years.

Robert Cochran’s work at the family factories that he had then gained ownership of helped generate good industrial growth for the city of Masyville.

Around the year 1926 he retired from his work but before that “Prior to his retirement he became involved with Rotary learned about it in its growth across the country he became keenly and thoroughly interested in the aims of Rotary none had been more enthusiastic, more active or more able than the work of the organization than he would” Hutchings stated.

Hutchings further stated about Robert Cochran that “He served as chairman of the organization committee was the first member of the Maysville Rotary Club and served as our first President.”

After establishing Maysville Rotary Club Robert Cochran later established multiple other clubs in Kentucky and traveled around the district as district Governor.

In these 100 years of Maysville Rotary Club history, there have been 96 Rotary Club Presidents which all began with Robert Cochran.

There was once a flood that occurred and got into the Rotary Club building here in Maysville where all the club ledgers were kept and luckily minute books and ledgers from the 1920s were saved at one point to preserve the history of Maysville’s Rotary Club.

A noteworthy point that Hutchings made was that when looking at the list of Maysville Rotary’s Presidents there are quite a few fathers and sons that had been President.

He stated, “A list of Presidents on the President’s plaque is very interesting to study it was well over a half dozen fathers and sons that served as President of this club.”

Maysville Rotary Club currently has 82 members and is the third largest Rotary Club in the state of Kentucky with Lexington being first with 212 members and Pikeville second with 96 members.

Stockton Wood explained in Tuesday’s meeting that Maysville Rotary Club is actually one of the few clubs in the country that has its own building and also the only one in the district and zone that was actually put together and made an established Rotary clubhouse for the community in 1966.

Another important aspect of Rotary Club history is when women were allowed to become associated and involved with Rotary which was in 1988.

Hutchings stated “There was a lawsuit filed that when all the way to the Supreme Court and in 1987 the Supreme Court ruled that women should not be excluded from membership in Rotary International. That was not completed until 1989 when the council of legislation of Rotary International adopted that and changed the wording to our bi-laws and constitution.”

One last thing that Hutchings noted was an important change in Rotary history is the meeting time which was once at 6:30 p.m. to lunchtime on Tuesdays.

He expressed that he thinks that the change of meeting time saved the Rotary Club in Maysville as the membership numbers were declining before the time change and after the change numbers went back up.

Maysville Rotary Club is full of history, soon to be 100 years of history to be exact and is celebrated throughout the community today and always.