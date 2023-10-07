FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Welding Institute has been recognized by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges as a school of distinction.

According to Bobby Pease with KWI, only 10 accredited institutions out of 600 are chosen nationwide, acknowledging unparalleled excellence.

It is an extraordinary honor to be named a 2023 School of Distinction by the ACCSC, Pease said this accolade signifies a remarkable achievement for KWI.

“This achievement is a source of pride not only for the KWI but also for the community it serves and the students it benefit from its outstanding programs. It serves as an inspiration for other educational institutions to strive for excellence and continuous improvement in their pursuit of providing high-quality education,” Pease said.

This award from the ACCSC is coveted for the recognition it signifies and is reserved for institutions that consistently demonstrate exceptional dedication to quality education and adhere to rigorous accreditation standards, according to Pease.

“The selection process for this honor is highly competitive, making KWI’s achievement al the more remarkable,” Pease explained, “It is a testament to the institution’s dedication to preparing students for successful careers in welding and serves as a beacon of excellence in the field of career-focused education,” Pease concluded.