Maysville Commission on Human Rights partnered with Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission to host the first International Festival in downtown Maysville on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Main Street Manager Cariline Reece welcomed the attendees to the event and explained why having an International Festival was important and where the idea came from.

“It is celebrating our wonderful community and how it is so enriched by people with backgrounds from all over the world in our small town. One of our dear friends and a member of the Maysville Commission on Human Rights was Mike Thomas, he served there in 2017, and he was instrumental in the passing of the fairness ordinance in 2018. Maysville was the 10th city in this entire state to pass the fairness ordinance,” Reece said.

According to Reece, Thomas (now deceased) wanted an event like the International Festival for a long time.

“He was the one that campaigned for the commission to start this festival. Mike understood that in addition to this festival being a great deal of fun that it would also fit perfectly with the mission of the MCHR, and that mission is to promote mutual understanding and respect among all economic, social, religious and racial groups,” she said.

The event started at noon on Saturday (noon-7 p.m.) with music from the live band Mariachi De’Kentucky who came from Lexington to be part of the event according to the Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission Chair Lauren Lax.

Lax said there would be music from multiple bands including bluegrass performer Sarah Wood, African drumming from Joan Brannon and Los 4 Amigos throughout the day.

Besides music and entertainment there were also popular local vendors such as 606Tacoz and El’Caminante providing food at the event.

On the Second Street mall there was a ‘Kids Corner’ set up from noon-4 p.m. which was being handled by Melissa Simmons from Straub Elementery Family Resource Center.

Simmons explained they joined the festival as part of the school’s cultural diversity night.

“We decided to collaborate and come together (with both MCHR and MCAC) and do our Straub event here. Hopefully this will be a yearly event and something that will grow-I think it is something that has definitely been needed, it is always good to see the cultures that are represented here in Maysville,” Simmons said.

During the event in the Kids Corner, the kids had arts and crafts and were making masks depicting cultures from around the world.

There were also foods from around the world for the kids to taste, from places including Poland, Mexico, China and many more.

Simmons said they were currently waiting for a puppet show featuring Mad Cap Puppets to start which would be followed by games, face painting, a pinata and more music and dancing.

At the beginning of the event ‘passports’ and maps were issued to attendees of the event, the map would lead people to 16 stores who were participating in the event.

Each store had paired with a representative of different nationalities, at each location a participant in the event would receive a stamp. Once they had all 16 stamps they would turn their passport in and be entered into a drawing.

There were four drawings with four baskets with over $250 worth of merchandise according to Lax.

Reece said the gift baskets were sponsored by Meadowview Regional Medical Center, Maysville Community and Technical College and Merle Norman.

The 16 downtown shops participating were Parc Cafe (Bulgaria), Kenton Stories and Spirits (Germany), Merle Norman (Poland), Forty One West (Philippines), Christian Treasures (Isreal), Apron Strings Quilt Shop (Appalachia), Washington Opera Theater (England), Kentucky Gateway Museum Center (Canada), EAT Gallery (Samoa), Hippie Picker (Mexico), Canvas Salon (Romania), Stones and Granite (Cuba), The Black Swan (China), Pandamoneum (Puerto Rico), The Chameleon (Trinidad) and Bradley’s Boutique and Haberdashery (Liberia).