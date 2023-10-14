GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Plumtree Realty has partnered with American Homeland Title to host a fundraising event Comedy for a Doggone Cause.

Proceeds of the event will go to the Brown County Human Society Dog Shelter according to the Owner of Plumtree Christopher Shepherd.

Shepherd and his brother and business partner, Mark Shepherd, had the idea to do the benefit because Mark Shepherd has adopted dogs from the shelter and his wife volunteers there on occasion, according to Shepherd.

“We attended a fundraiser they had back in the Spring, they happen every year at the Eagle’s Club. We keep seeing they are always needing money and other stuff and we wanted to give back to a cause that is near and dear to our heart. Having this event in the Fall will allow them to keep cash flow throughout the year,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said the owner of American Homeland Title John Yons, came up with the idea of having a comedy event fundraiser.

“He (Yons) has a lot of connections because he’s a sponsor for the Cincinnati Cyclones and he knows a lot of other corporate sponsors so he got to rub elbows with comics like Josh Sneed and the other comics we are having in the show. So it was his idea to do a comedy show and see if we can raise $10,000 or more for the humane society,” Shepherd said.

Tickets for the comedy show are $25 per person or $150 for a table seating six people and a VIP table near the stage will be $200, according to Shepherd.

The headliner, Josh Sneed has been on Comedy Central and has a few specials on YOUTUBE’s Drybar Comedy channel.

Shepherd said a few of the other comedians in the show have also been on Comedy Central and are reasonably well-traveled and have a following.

“Josh Sneed has actually been a Comedy Central Headliner, Mark Chalifoux has also been on Comedy Central so they all have local ties to the Cincinnati area, that is how John Yons knows them. They are all very high-level comics,” Shepherd said.

Other comedians performing at the event include Jeremy Fogle, Chris Siemer and Brian Million, Shepherd said.

The event is on Saturday, Nov. 4. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m., Shepherd said it will be a 90-minute show.

“We are also going to do a silent auction and items can’t be bid on prior to the show, we have not announced any of those items yet. We also have T-shirts for sale for $25 each and they are available on our website and they are very high-quality T-shirts, the proceeds from that will also go to the humane society. We currently have 250 shirts purchased and most of them will probably sell at the event but they can be pre-ordered on our website,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said 100 percent of all money made from the show’s ticket sales, the auction and the T-shirts will go to the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter.