Beth Graham of the Ion Center in Maysville with Bracken County Judge Executive Tina Teegarden with signed proclaimation.

Local Judge Executives in Fleming, Mason, Bracken, Robertson and Lewis County have signed proclamations declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 2023.

Beth Graham and the other advocates at the Ion Center in Maysville are tirelessly working to spread awareness and have provided eye-opening statistics proving that domestic violence is a prevalent issue:

— 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have experienced severe physical violence from an intimate partner.

— 1 in 6 women and 1 in 14 men experience contact sexual violence by an intimate partner.

The Department of Homeland Security defines domestic violence as such; domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another partner.

The DHS goes on to say that domestic violence can happen to anyone, men, women and children of all races, religions and cultures, without prejudice.

The DHS states that while working toward preventing domestic violence, it’s important to be able to spot warning signs. These signs often begin subtly so it’s important to remain vigilant when you begin to see signs.

Some signs of domestic violence may include, but are not limited to the following:

— Isolation – The victim seeks permission before making plans or speaking with friends and family members. Often times victims are forced to quit their jobs or stop social outings.

— Low Self-Esteem – Victims believe they deserve to be treated poorly by their abusers and accept responsibility for their bad actions going so far as to make excuses for them when people make comments.

— Unexplained Injuries – Bearing bruises or scrapes, sometimes even broken bones in various stages of healing and blaming their own clumsiness.

— Depression or Anxiety – Feeling hopeless about their relationship but in fear of their partner and the repercussions they would face from their abuser should they seek help.

There are several things you can do if you suspect that your friend or loved one is suffering from Domestic Abuse.

Make sure to show support to loved ones and express concerns in a gentle way. It is always advised to continue encouraging participation in activities outside of the abusive relationship.

It is important for victims to feel supported regardless of decisions pertaining to their abuse.

The Ion Center asks for everyone to wear purple on Oct. 19 in support of Domestic Violence Awareness.

Contact the Ion Center for Violence Prevention at 606-564-6708. They are available 24/7. You can also go to their website at ioncenter.org.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available toll-free at 800-799-SAFE (7233).